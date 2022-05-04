(Video) Van Dijk reveals two words Klopp told Liverpool team at half-time break to inspire Villarreal comeback

Virgil van Dijk shared Jurgen Klopp’s encouraging words at the half-time break at Villarreal as Liverpool found themselves two goals down after a tremendous start from their Spanish hosts.

The German urged his men to ‘play football’, specifically the ‘Liverpool way’, advice that apparently resonated with the visitors as they dominated their opponents in the second-half and produced three goals.

The Merseysiders will take on one of Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

"Last year around this time I wasn't even close to playing and now I'm in two finals and a Carabao Cup behind my name." 🙏 Liverpool's colossus, Virgil van Dijk, joins BT Sport pitchside to look back on another memorable night for the Reds… #UCL pic.twitter.com/AHYnjf3etX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022