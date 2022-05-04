(Video) Van Dijk reveals two words Klopp told Liverpool team at half-time break to inspire Villarreal comeback

Virgil van Dijk shared Jurgen Klopp’s encouraging words at the half-time break at Villarreal as Liverpool found themselves two goals down after a tremendous start from their Spanish hosts.

The German urged his men to ‘play football’, specifically the ‘Liverpool way’, advice that apparently resonated with the visitors as they dominated their opponents in the second-half and produced three goals.

The Merseysiders will take on one of Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

