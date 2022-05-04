(Video) Virgil van Dijk dances over to Mo Salah at full-time as Liverpool book their place in Paris for the Champions League final

Virgil van Dijk was acting as cheerleader after the full-time whistle was blown and he made his way toward Mo Salah.

Liverpool did it but did it the hard way but still managed to book a place in another Champions League final, a third in five years for many within the squad.

Jurgen Klopp needed a half-time team talk of dreams and he managed to get his team back on track with a memorable second half performance, that saw three goals in 12 minutes.

As the referee signalled the game had finished, all the players began celebrating and cameras cut to our Egyptian King.

After commiserating Giovani Lo Celso, our No.11 headed toward the officials before turning to see the captain of Holland dancing and flexing his way.

Our No.4 was on form with all the players, chest bumping with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the jubilation too – what a time to be a Red!

You can watch van Dijk’s dance to Salah (at 0:52) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Liverpool book their place into their 🔟th European Cup/Champions League final 🏆 FT: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5 agg) #UCL pic.twitter.com/gnhe1vpYTe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

