(Video) Watch as Jamie Carragher downs a bottle of beer to celebrate Liverpool booking their place in Paris Champions League final

It’s safe to assume there would have been a fair amount of alcohol consumed by Liverpool fans after a famous win, including that drank by Jamie Carragher.

Working on CBS Sports didn’t stop the Bootle-born pundit from partaking in the celebrations of Reds all around the world, following our dramatic 3-2 win over Villarreal.

The game looked all but over at half-time but somehow Jurgen Klopp’s side turned the tie on its head and regained their hard-fought lead.

As the full-time whistle was blown and blushes were spared, it was cause for celebration for many and our former defender was quick to join in all the fun.

Whilst recording the show alongside Thierry Henry and Micah Richards, the 44-year-old asked for a four pack of Heineken before passing them around the studio.

He and the former Manchester City defender both raised a toast to the result before beginning to down the bottle live on air, one man finishing much quicker than the other.

You can watch the video of Carragher’s celebrations via SoccerDaily on YouTube:

