(Video) ‘You lot would be crowing’ – Raging Jason Cundy blasts Liverpool fans over Man City ‘disrespect’

Jason Cundy has called out Liverpool fans over an apparent lack of respect shown to Manchester City.

It’s not clear exactly how Reds supporters haven’t shown the Cityzens the respect the talkSPORT host feels the league leaders are entitled to.

Given how quick many pundits were to rule us out of the title race both at the start of the season and midway through, however, we’d argue that the disrespect lies elsewhere.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

😬 “The disrespect from #LFC fans to City right now is unbelievable…” 😡 “If any team did that to Liverpool, you lot would be crowing!” Jason Cundy calls out Liverpool fans for their “𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩” towards Man City pic.twitter.com/Hzsos8gVDw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 3, 2022