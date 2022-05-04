Villarreal send classy message to Liverpool after heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the Champions League

It was a real roller-coaster night for all involved and you have to feel for Villarreal, after their ecstasy quickly turned to agony in front of their eyes.

Liverpool needed to win and we got the result eventually but, even in the depths of defeat, our Spanish counterparts remained dignified.

Following the full-time whistle, the club account Tweeted: ‘Villarreal CF would like to congratulate @LFC for reaching the @ChampionsLeague final.

‘Good luck in the future Reds, you’re a fantastic team’.

We’ve had Hillsborough banners, gifts to the CEO and just a general good atmosphere between the two clubs – something plenty of English teams could learn from.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did what they had to do but all the supporters inside the Estadio de la Cerámica will always have that first 45 minutes and the knowledge that they had us on the ropes like no other side this campaign.

Villarreal CF would like to congratulate @LFC for reaching the @ChampionsLeague final. Good luck in the future Reds, you're a fantastic team.#UCL pic.twitter.com/1VFSfhAdLB — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) May 3, 2022

