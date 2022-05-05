Elliott shares one thing ‘I don’t really like’ in football & important advice from his father

Harvey Elliott shared that he’s not a fan of the attention that comes with playing at the peak of English football and being in the public eye.

The 19-year-old was keen to emphasise the importance of his father, Scott, however, in ensuring that he remains grounded and appreciates all that he has achieved.

“I don’t really like the attention to be honest. I leave it to my football,” the youngster told SoccerBible.

“I can take myself away from it and away from the pitch I need to be humble and confident in your own way, just as everyone else does, but when you’re on the pitch you need to have that swagger about yourself.

“My dad’s always drilled that into me – cross the line and that’s it, let your football do your talking. Have that confidence, have that swagger, but as soon as you come off you need to chill out, compose yourself and sort of come back down to earth.

“Be yourself and realise that, at the end of the day, no one’s better than anyone else in life. Some people are just fortunate in what they get to do.”

The forward-turned-midfielder enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp favouring the No.67 in the middle of the park before an ankle injury forced the teenager to the sidelines for several months.

Whilst minutes have been in somewhat short supply at Anfield since his remarkable comeback, the reality of the situation is that there’s still plenty more to come from Elliott.

Nearing the end of the season, with crunch fixtures coming thick and fast, there are less rotational opportunities available, particularly with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and the previously unreliable Naby Keita flourishing.

The former Fulham Academy graduate can rest assured nonetheless that playing time will avail itself once more in the next campaign (if not sooner).

