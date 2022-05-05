Harvey Elliott explains role Trent & Suarez played in him picking the No.67 shirt

Harvey Elliott has pointed to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Suarez as influences behind his decision to go for the No.67 shirt at Liverpool.

The youngster made an impression and a half at the start of the season after a tremendous campaign in English football’s second division, in which he registered 19 goal contributions in 43 games (across all competitions) at Blackburn Rovers.

“So I used to love players who wore the number 7 when I was a kid – Luis Suarez, people like that,” the teenager told SoccerBible.

“I used to have my own shirt with 7 on the back. Then when you sign at such a young age you don’t really get to pick from the lower numbers.

“67 was just the next one available with 7 in it, so I thought, yeah, why not. At the same time I thought because I was kind of playing on the right wing, and to have Trent as 66 then me as 67, I thought it looked quite good.”

The future is deemed to be very bright for the former Fulham star, with many having been surprised by the superb nature of his performances early in the season prior to sustaining a serious injury at Elland Road.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott recalls which Liverpool player had his brother crying during first meeting: ‘It’s a dream come true’

During his brief stint in Merseyside, Suarez’s star shone brightly and, in truth, it’s a shame that the Uruguayan didn’t stick around long enough to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s revolution.

Whilst we wouldn’t be so bold as to suggest that Elliott could have a similar impact at the club as our former No.7 enjoyed – particularly in the nearly season of 2013/14 in which we were whiskers away from a 19th league title – there’s a lot of faith in the potential on offer.

If the start of the season was anything to go by, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the attacker’s potential relationship with our fullback on the right-flank.

#Ep49 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Tottenham our hardest remaining league game? Who’s been Liverpool’s best player of the second-half of the season?… & more!