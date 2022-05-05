Harvey Elliott recalls which Liverpool player had his brother crying during first meeting: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Harvey Elliott recounted the story of his little brother meeting Liverpool teammate, Bobby Firmino, for the first time – an experience that reduced him to tears.

The Brazilian international has been a beloved part of the club since his switch from Hoffenheim, with the No.9 truly coming alive under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

“My little brother is a Liverpool fan and he’s been a Liverpool fan all along, so for him to be able to go along to all the games, home and away, to meet the players… he met Roberto Firmino for the first time and I actually think he did cry to be honest!” the attacker told SoccerBible. “For them as well it’s a dream come true.”

It was a signing the German couldn’t quite believe the Reds had made prior to him taking over the Anfield reins from ex-boss, Brendan Rodgers.

Whilst many are rightly quick to point out the transformative impact of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in catapulting us back to the top of English and European football, we can’t forget the influence of players of the likes of our 30-year-old frontman.

Taking to the demands of Klopp’s high-octane, press-heavy football, Firmino was key in helping transform Liverpool’s style of play.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have provided very stark reminders that our traditional front-three’s days are numbered but the former Bundesliga hitman’s legacy in Merseyside has long since been firmly secured.

