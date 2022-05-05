‘Liverpool like him a lot’ – Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update on 16-goal hitman Reds hierarchy have long been considering

Liverpool continue to admire Jarrod Bowen from a distance, with an offer to West Ham still yet to come, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders were thought to have added the Englishman to their transfer shortlist in the prior summer window, though a move failed to come to fruition.

“Jarrod Bowen continues to impress, and has been a name under consideration on the Liverpool board for a long time now,” the Italian reporter told Caught Offside.

“The club have been monitoring him for years, but for the time being there has not been a proposal to West Ham or the player’s agent.

“It’s also clear that Bowen himself is not currently thinking about a move because his focus is to the Europa League and the final part of the season.

“As I said, Liverpool like him a lot. Don’t rule out other clubs getting involved, but for now my understanding is that Man United are not in the race, despite some speculation elsewhere.

“The Red Devils are not in the final player selection process until Erik ten Hag makes final decisions.”

With the contracts of the Reds’ traditional front-three all set to expire in 2023, there’s an element of expectation around the prospect of bringing in a further forward beyond Luis Diaz in the next window.

On 27 goal contributions in 47 games (across all competitions) and counting, the 25-year-old continues to justify growing interest in him ahead of the end of the season.

A major stumbling block in any potential deal, however, will remain in the form of Bowen’s long-term contract (not set to expire until 2025).

In a similar vein to Borussia Dortmund’s situation with Jude Bellingham, we’d expect the Hammers to be especially hesitant to sell two of their leading talents in one transfer window should Declan Rice call time on his stay at the London Stadium.

