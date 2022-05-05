Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool’s front-three for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Jurgen Klopp will start a front-three comprised of Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah in the Champions League final.

The Reds found out their opponents for the upcoming clash in Paris will be Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti’s men booked their ticket to the French capital in style with a dramatic comeback performance at the Bernabeu.

“If you’re thinking about the final now and everybody is fit, he will play Mane through the middle, Salah on the right and Diaz on the left, Jota will obviously come on and he can get you a goal, he ghosts into great positions unlike any of the other four forwards as well,” the former Reds defender told Off The Ball podcast (via HITC).

Despite holding a 5-3 lead on aggregate in Spain following Riyad Mahrez’s opener in the second-half, a late capitulation that saw Rodrygo net twice to equalise and Karim Benzema strike the net from the spot ensured that the Cityzens wait for their first piece of silverware in Europe would continue.

READ MORE: Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin claims to be on par with Sadio Mane & compares himself to NBA legend Michael Jordan

Considering how substitute Luis Diaz helped change the fabric of the game in the second 45 minutes of action against Unai Emery’s men at La Ceramica, it’s hard to disagree with Lawrenson’s prediction on the Colombian.

Likewise, Mane and Salah seem bolt-on additions to the forward line in light of the former’s superb run of form since the AFCON tournament and our No.11’s status as the leading talent in world football (on his day).

If our latest signing can channel his semi-final second leg performance in our upcoming European final, we’ll be in very good hands as far as our frontline is concerned.

#Ep49 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Tottenham our hardest remaining league game? Who’s been Liverpool’s best player of the second-half of the season?… & more!