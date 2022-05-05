Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin claims to be on par with Sadio Mane & compares himself to NBA legend Michael Jordan

Allan Saint-Maximin has boldly suggested that, as far as ‘pure quality’ is concerned, he’s on par with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

When discussing his aspirations in football, the Newcastle star admitted he wanted to make as much of an impact on the sport as ex-NBA star, Michael Jordan, did with basketball.

“Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from Sadio Mane,” the Magpies star told So Foot (via The Mag).

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change opinions in the people’s heads.

“Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it”

It’s a rather bizarre statement from the Frenchman in light of prior comments he’d made a year ago urging fans to be respectful to the Senegalese international and claiming that there was ‘still a long way [to go] before I could reach his level.’

On nine goal contributions in 34 appearances (across all competitions this season), the 25-year-old has hardly set the world alight – especially not when compared with our No.10’s 23 goal contributions in 11 more games.

That being said, we take the point that perhaps the forward’s numbers would be boosted somewhat by improvements to the first-team squad in Tyneside – improvements we’d expect to take place en masse in the summer window.

Nonetheless, we’d still urge Saint-Maximin to follow his own advice in not disrespecting one of English football’s (and Europe’s) top talents for the last few years.

