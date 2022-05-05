(Photos) Liverpool’s Nike 2022/23 home kit leaked ahead of scheduled promo in four pictures

Liverpool’s new home kit for the 2022/23 campaign has been leaked ahead of the scheduled release time this morning.

A more plain shirt, which has featured in prior leaks, stars in photos of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bobby Firmino.

It’s a solid start to the next batch of jerseys we’ll be set to welcome for the next season, and one we’re sure will appeal to much of the fanbase.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @zubinofficial: