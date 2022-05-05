(Photo) Real Madrid do Klopp’s team talk for him with bold post-City shirt reveal in Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid made clear their intent to secure a 14th Champions League title in Paris at the end of May when they are set to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit was spotted wearing ‘Go for the 14’ shirts after the full-time whistle in a show of supreme confidence ahead of the meeting with the Reds.

On our end, we’ll be hoping to secure our seventh trophy in the competition, not to mention make up for heartbreak in Kyiv in the 2018 final.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @RealKevinPalmer’s Twitter account:

Real Madrid players with the ‘Go for the 14’ shirts already printed. Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match team talk for the final in Paris is already done #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/TIqp1wzr77 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) May 4, 2022