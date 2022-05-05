Salah’s six-word message confirms reason behind wanting Madrid in Champions League final

Mo Salah acknowledged Real Madrid’s victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League with the promise to settle an old score.

The Egyptian shared the message online on Twitter after the Spaniards mounted an incredible late comeback at the Bernabeu to seal their place in the final.

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

As many a fan will remember (and be inclined to forget), the No.11 was cruelly forced off the pitch during the 2018 final in Kyiv following a tangle of arms with then Los Blancos captain, Sergio Ramos.

Since that point, of course, we’ve massively matured as a side under Jurgen Klopp, winning both Europe’s premier honour and the English top-flight across two years.

Aiming for a historic quadruple too, we’ve plenty of reasons to make up for our prior failure, with this Liverpool side possessing everything from world-class quality across the pitch and bench to that critical never say die mentality.

Nothing is ever guaranteed or owed in football (though perhaps Carlo Ancelotti’s men feel differently in that regard), though we’ve all the tools to have a proper crack at the La Liga giants.

We do have a score to settle ultimately.

