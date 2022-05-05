Spartak Moscow mock Manchester City with brutal fact after latest Champions League exit

Spartak Moscow’s Twitter account continues to take no prisoners with its tweets it would seem after poking fun at Manchester City for their latest Champions League exit.

@fcsm_eng joked that the Cityzens still held the same number of trophies from the competition as the Russian top-flight-based outfit after succumbing to a late capitulation at the hands of 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City. — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) May 4, 2022

The result sets up another final between Liverpool and Carlo Ancelotti’s men, four years after the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to then Zinedine Zidane’s charges in Kyiv.

As the last batch of minutes at the Bernabeu more than proved, we’ll have one hell of a challenge ahead of us in the French capital if we are to lift our seventh trophy in the competition.

That being said, we’d argue that the Spanish giants have just as much to be wary of when it comes to Jurgen Klopp’s side after we produced a stunning second-half performance at Villarreal to secure a 5-2 win on aggregate in the semi-final.

With one trophy in the bag and three remaining in our bid for a slice of history in the form of a quadruple haul of silverware, we’ll be as determined as ever to strike gold in Paris.

