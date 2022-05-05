(Video) Carragher’s dad leads the way with ‘A Team of Carraghers’ chant in Spain after Liverpool beat Villarreal

Jamie Carragher’s father, Philly, was apparently in high spirits following Liverpool’s Champions League comeback victory in Spain, leading the way with his son’s old chant.

It’s a terrific sight shared during CBS Sports’ broadcast after the Merseysiders secured their place in the upcoming final in Paris.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid delivered a dramatic comeback at the Bernabeu to join the Reds in the French capital for what looks set to be a thrilling fixture.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Like father, like son! @Carra23 clearly takes after his dad. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7lrar6NnbY — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022