(Video) Carragher’s dad leads the way with ‘A Team of Carraghers’ chant in Spain after Liverpool beat Villarreal

Posted by
(Video) Carragher’s dad leads the way with ‘A Team of Carraghers’ chant in Spain after Liverpool beat Villarreal

Jamie Carragher’s father, Philly, was apparently in high spirits following Liverpool’s Champions League comeback victory in Spain, leading the way with his son’s old chant.

It’s a terrific sight shared during CBS Sports’ broadcast after the Merseysiders secured their place in the upcoming final in Paris.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid delivered a dramatic comeback at the Bernabeu to join the Reds in the French capital for what looks set to be a thrilling fixture.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top