(Video) ‘I am still an Evertonian’ – Ancelotti drops Liverpool Champions League final admission ahead of Paris trip

Carlo Ancelotti admitted he was looking forward to another meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League final due to his prior role with Everton.

The Italian claimed he remained ‘an Evertonian’ despite parting ways with the Blues ahead of the 2021/22 campaign to Real Madrid for a second stint at the club.

As Mo Salah pointed out online, as Los Blancos confirmed their place in the Paris final, it’ll be very much viewed by many a Red as a chance for payback following our collapse in the Kyiv final of 2018.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "Nobody would have thought that Real Madrid would play another final this season, and here we are" Carlo Ancelotti says playing Liverpool again will be like a derby for him as he's 'still an Evertonian' 👇 pic.twitter.com/5XIIdED5K2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 5, 2022