(Video) Thierry Henry backs battle between Ballon d’Or contenders to add ‘spice’ to Liverpool v Real Madrid – not Mo Salah

Thierry Henry claimed that the battle for the Ballon d’Or between Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema will add some ‘extra spice’ to the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.

Los Blancos’ impressive win in Madrid secured their place in the Champions League final at the end of May after the Reds’ second-half comeback of their own in Villarreal.

It’s surprising to hear Mo Salah’s name being left out of the conversation given the ludicrous form the Egyptian enjoyed prior to the AFCON tournament and his recent upturn in performances.

