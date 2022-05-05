(Video) ‘This city, it’s different’ – Spine-tingling Liverpool kit promo clip features Klopp fist-pumps amidst 2022/23 jersey reveal

Liverpool have officially released their home jersey for the 2022/23 season in a superb piece of promo footage featuring the likes of Jurgen Klopp, womens’ team boss, Matt Beard, and several senior stars.

It’s a less eccentric design that kit manufacturers Nike have gone for with the latest edition, with plain white badges on the red shirt.

Should all go to plan, hopefully it will be the kit of the European Champions, FA Cup and League Cup-winners and, possibly, the Premier League Champions (Manchester City’s English top-flight results pending).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: