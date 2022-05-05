What Luis Diaz did immediately after Villarreal win had Jones & Milner falling around laughing

Luis Diaz had both Curtis Jones and James Milner rolling on the floor in laughter with his post-match message to the fans after Liverpool’s 5-2 victory over Villarreal on aggregate.

This comes courtesy of James Pearce at The Athletic, with the reporter noting that the Colombian’s teammates were quick to make clear their actions were in jest.

The Merseysiders are set to face Real Madrid for the second time in four years in the competition final after Carlo Ancelotti’s men fought back against Manchester City to secure passage beyond the semi-finals.

READ MORE: One Liverpool star deemed critically important in Villarreal comeback win in tactical analysis – not Luis Diaz

English would appear to remain the 25-year-old’s biggest barrier at the Anfield-based outfit, though it’s more than encouraging to hear of his willingness to get to grips with the language – a factor that will help in pre-season when Jurgen Klopp looks to burden him with the tactical specifics.

Thus far, his game has far from suffered, with Diaz delivering time and time again on the pitch when called upon from the bench or trusted to start in Sadio Mane’s favoured spot on the left-flank.

If there’s more to come from our winter signing, as many suspect, the future of our front-three looks frightening indeed.

#Ep49 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Tottenham our hardest remaining league game? Who’s been Liverpool’s best player of the second-half of the season?… & more!