Worrying omen for Man City after UCL defeat boosts Liverpool’s title & quadruple hopes

Liverpool have been handed a positive omen for their hopes of securing a potential 20th league title and quadruple trophy haul.

The title race remains very much in Manchester City’s hands, however, their record after dropping points in Europe may provide some encouragement ahead of the Cityzens’ upcoming meeting with Newcastle.

Looking over their prior fixtures, Pep Guardiola’s outfit have dropped points in three out of four of the games that followed a draw or loss in Europe (PSG (A), Sporting Lisbon (H) and Atletico Madrid (A)).

Focusing more precisely on Champions League ties preceding outings in the Premier League, the incumbent champions dropped points on two out of three occasions (PSG (A) and Sporting Lisbon (H)).

Going off of the latter statistic, Manchester City have dropped points a whopping 66% of the time (this season) after a draw or loss in Europe when facing English top-flight-based opposition in the next tie – albeit from an extremely small sample size.

As far as the side’s track record goes, of course, it would be far from unexpected should our rivals go and win all their remaining league games to secure one major piece of silverware this term.

That being said, it does give us a slither of hope that our quadruple hopes remain alive and kicking with only four games to go in the top-flight calendar.

