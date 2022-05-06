Bolo Zenden on the ‘hurt that stays’ when losing a Champions League Final but also provides a special ‘opportunity’ for life

Liverpool were unfortunately on the losing side last time they met Carlo Ancelotti in a European final and Bolo Zenden was part of the team in 2007.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, the 45-year-old said: “The road to the final is always very special, but you have to finish it off.

“It’s so difficult to get into a final but when you’re there, it’s an opportunity that will set you up for the rest of your life.

“The achievement goes down into the history books and you’re remembered forever. If you lose, it’s a hurt that stays.”

Having not been able to claim victory for the Reds, the Dutchman will forever have the ‘hurt’ from the final in Athens against AC MIlan.

Thankfully though, most of the current squad has experienced the hurt themselves and against Real Madrid – giving them an extra edge for the game in Paris.

Let’s hope we can claim our seventh European Cup and a second win against Everton’s former manager, at the end of this hectic month.

