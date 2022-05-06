‘But’ – Spanish journalist believes Liverpool are ‘slightly better’ than Real Madrid but lists key factor that could even the playing field

Liverpool will head into the Champions League final as favourites but there is still plenty of time for Real Madrid to prepare for the game.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Spanish football journalist Alvaro Romeo said: “Liverpool are facing matches that will be very demanding psychologically, this is going to be very tiring mentally.

“I do think they are slightly better but Real have three weeks to get ready and prepare their tactics.”

On paper, this does sound like a reasonable thought process and the fact that the Spanish side have already won the league will mean they can ease off and focus on Paris.

Our relentless run-in may tire us physically but the way our schedule is for this month, a week of preparation for the final will feel like a month for the current squad.

We also saw how too long of a break affected us against Tottenham in 2019 and we looked flatter then with a lack of game time.

We’ll see what happens but Jurgen Klopp’s side are more than capable of playing and winning six more games this month.

