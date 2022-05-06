Ex-Red backs Liverpool to ‘see off Tottenham’ and follow up on ‘another great week’ with another win

Liverpool need nothing but a win against Tottenham Hotspur and one ex-Red has backed us to continue our rich vein of form at Anfield.

Writing for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson wrote: ‘Lawro’s prediction: 2-1. It’s been another great week for Liverpool.

‘I was commentating on their Champions League tie against Villarreal and the Reds were all over the place in the first half, but I said at half-time that I thought they would be fine because it had been a superhuman effort by the Spanish side. They were never going to be able to keep that up.

‘Now the Reds have two more cup finals to look forward this season, and I think they will see off Tottenham too, to maintain their challenge.

‘An evening kick-off under the Anfield lights will help boost the atmosphere, but the main reason I am backing Jurgen Klopp’s side here is more down to the fact Spurs are so unconvincing on the road.

‘Antonio Conte’s side got that brilliant win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in February, of course, but the frustrating thing for Conte is that they have not played like that often enough.

‘This is another big game so I think Spurs will be up for this one too, and cause the Liverpool defence some problems, but not as many as Mohamed Salah & Co will cause them at the other end’.

The opportunity to play in front of their own fans will give Jurgen Klopp’s side a chance to be thanked for reaching another European Cup final.

Playing before Manchester City also means that we can end the day at the top of the Premier League, as if any extra motivation was needed.

It’s going to be some atmosphere inside our home stadium and let’s hope this forecast comes to fruition, maybe even with a few more goals for us!

