‘Help me out here’ – Former Manchester United man explains how he was urging his former club to sign Luis Diaz before Liverpool secured the Colombian’s signature

Former Manchester United man Quinton Fortune has claimed that he was urging his former side to sign Luis Diaz before Liverpool raided FC Porto and secured the services of the Colombian.

The speedy winger joined from the Portuguese outfit in January and has hit the ground running at Anfield.

He made a huge impact from the bench in the Reds’ Champions League semi-final second leg victory over Villarreal on Wednesday and Fortune has explained that he’s been watching our No. 23 for ‘months and years’ and marvelled at his quality.

“As much as we don’t want to say it, Liverpool: every time they sign a player, you are thinking, ‘Wow, they look like they have done their homework’,” the South African told The Athletic (via TEAMtalk).

“Take Luis Diaz. I had been watching him for the last few months and years, thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, this is the player United need to sign’.

“Then Liverpool sign him and you are just thinking, ‘Nooo! How are we missing these players? Come on! Help me out here’.”

The 25-year-old has five goals and three assists in 21 appearances for the Reds and many believe he should now be a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp.

The initial fee of £37m that we paid for Diaz is looking like a serious bargain at the moment.

His direct style of play combined with his pace and skills makes him every defender’s nightmare.

Characteristically South American, the winger also works hard for the team defensively – if he loses the ball, he’ll chase it down until his side get it back.

The club’s sporting director, Michael Edwards, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, deserves a lot of credit for the sound transfer business he has done in recent years.

His replacement, Julian Ward, will look to continue the work his predecessor has done on Merseyside.

Other clubs now look at Liverpool’s structure both on and off the pitch for inspiration and it’s such an exciting time to be a Red.

