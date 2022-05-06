‘I feel like I’ve done that one before’ – Former Liverpool captain’s brilliant tweet ahead of the Reds’ Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson has took to his Twitter account to celebrate after the Reds booked their spot in this season’s Champions League final with Real Madrid.

The game will take place in Paris, rather than in the original host city Saint Petersburg, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and UEFA cutting ties with Vladimir Putin’s nation.

Thompson lifted Liverpool’s third European Cup back in 1981 against Los Blancos in the French capital, and because of this, the 68-year-old sent a post out to his 272,000 followers.

The 68-year-old said: “Liverpool v Real Madrid in Paris you say? I feel like I’ve done that one before… 😉 Come on red men! 🔴”

Alan Kennedy scored the only goal of the game at the Parc Des Princes back in May 1981, and we’re hoping for the same outcome this time around.

We were defeated by the La Liga giants in Kyiv In 2018, and as Mo Salah has recently pointed out, ‘we have a score to settle’.

Since that difficult day in the Ukrainian capital, we’ve become a more experienced outfit and have won five trophies as a group, including the Champions League the following year and a Premier League title.

We’re certainly looking forward to the clash at the end of the month, but before then, we have four huge league games and a FA Cup final to play.

Liverpool v Real Madrid in Paris you say?

I feel like I’ve done that one before…😉 Come on red men! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vvSf9PNWtN — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) May 5, 2022

