‘It’s an easy answer’ – Mo Salah reveals everyone at Liverpool wanted Real Madrid clash and weighs in on his Ballon d’Or hopes

Mo Salah has claimed it was an ‘easy answer’ for him and his Liverpool teammates when they were asked if they’d have rather faced Manchester City or Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League final.

The Reds will of course face the La Liga outfit in the Paris final on May 28 after Karim Benzema’s extra-time penalty inflicted defeat on Pep Guardiola’s side, and the Egyptian King has labelled Madrid as ‘an unbelievable side’ but didn’t want to give ‘too much credit to them’.

“If you ask everybody [at Liverpool], everyone wanted that game [to play Real Madrid],” Salah exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know why we’re not allowed to talk about it but I’m ok to talk about it – I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game [against Manchester City].

“Of course, I’m not giving too much credit to them. They’re an unbelievable team with a great coach, great players. When they asked me who I wanted, I said Madrid. It’s an easy answer.”

The Reds No. 11 has become recognised as one of the world’s best players in recent seasons and was unfortunate to not win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award last year.

In the final of Europe’s premier competition at the end of the month, Salah will be up against another potential Ballon d’Or winner in the shape of Benzema.

The pair have 73 goals between them this season and are a huge reason why their respective sides are competing for arguably the biggest trophy in football.

Former AS Roma man Salah has insisted he won’t be distracted by the prospect of winning the Ballon d’Or though, and instead wants to ensure Liverpool end the season with as much silverware as possible.

“I lost last time because I scored 40 goals but we didn’t win any trophies,” claimed Salah.

“This time, my number is really high and we’ve already won one cup. If we win the next two, it’s going to be exciting who is going to win it.

“In the meantime, we have to focus on the main things which is the trophy for the team, then the rest will follow.

“This is my best season for me at Liverpool. The goal and assist numbers are high and the way I created chances, the highest number in the Premier League, everything around the game has changed a lot.

“I don’t feel that good when the team loses games, or when I don’t score or make a difference. But when the team wins and I don’t score, I’m still very happy.

“I just try to find the small things to fire me up. I try to look at a small record there, or another record there to keep my mind busy. I try to be driven with these records to break them, I try to be hungry for something new.”

Jurgen Klopp’s squad is full of world-class talent and another Reds star that will fancy his chances of Ballon d’Or success will be Sadio Mane.

His goal return is also impressive, he’s won the Africa Cup of Nations, League Cup and is still in contention to win another three trophies this season.

We’re currently one point behind Manchester City with four games to play in the Premier League and will compete in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 14.

An exciting few weeks are ahead – let’s enjoy it whilst it lasts.

