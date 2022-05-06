‘It’s revenge time’ – Mo Salah sends a message of intent to Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final clash

Mo Salah has insisted Liverpool’s impending Champions League final clash with Real Madrid offers the chance for ‘revenge’ after the Reds finished runners-up to the La Liga outfit in Kyiv back in 2018.

The Egyptian King was injured by Sergio Ramos during that game and was forced off during the first half of the 3-1 defeat.

Although Salah is now ‘excited’ about the clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s side in Paris on May 28, he’s remaining focussed on domestic action for now as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title and taste success in the FA Cup .

“Well, I’m so excited, our team is so excited about it,” Salah said after picking up his second Football Writers’ Association Football of the Year award (via the Metro).

“I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final, I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game.

“They beat a lot of good teams, we just need to be focused on the game.

“First of all we still have a few games in the Premier League, we have to finish them in the best way possible.”

When asked if the final is a chance for revenge, Salah replied: “Yeah, we lost in the final, it was a sad day for all of us.

“It’s revenge time.”

The game certainly does provide us with the chance to inflict some revenge on the Madrid outfit, but we need to just play our normal game and not be overwhelmed by the opponent or the occasion.

Salah took to his Twitter account on Wednesday night after Real booked their place in the final claiming the Reds ‘have a score to settle’.

For 90 minutes on Wednesday, it looked like we were set to face off with Manchester City in the final, but two stoppage time goals from the Spaniards turned the tie on its head before a Karim Benzema penalty dumped the Cityzens out.

The 29-year-old has also has revealed that he and his Liverpool teammates were wanting to face Madrid rather than City in the final and claimed the Reds ‘want it more’ than Los Blancos.

Our No. 11 is also right to point out that we must first remain focussed on the league and FA Cup before worrying about Europe’s premier competition.

We have the potential to make this season’s the club’s greatest ever, but only if we remain focussed right until the very end.

This campaign has certainly been a long one and it’s scary to think that despite all of our success and hard work, we could still finish the season with just the League Cup to our name.

