Jamie Carragher explains what would’ve happened to Jurgen Klopp had the German opted for the Bernabeu over Anfield back in 2015

Jamie Carragher has claimed that if Jurgen Klopp was to have took the manager’s job at Real Madrid back in 2015, he would’ve only lasted 12 months.

When the German arrived on Merseyside to replace Brendan Rodgers, it was reported that Liverpool had opted for him over Carlo Ancelotti, and what a decision that has proved to be for the Anfield outfit.

They’re now firmly recognised as one of the world’s best sides as a result of the work the former Borussia Dortmund boss has done on Merseyside and ex-Red Carragher has claimed the La Liga giants wouldn’t have offered Klopp enough time to build a ‘project’ in the Spanish capital.

“The Real Madrid job is never a ‘project’ for a coach who wants time to rebuild or evolve new systems,” he wrote in the Telegraph (via Rousing The Kop).

“That is why Klopp turned down the chance to go there.

“He could never have created a team like Liverpool in Madrid. They would have sacked him after 12 months without a trophy, regardless of how much progress was being made.”

Klopp has turned us from a bang average Europa League side into European giants once again.

When we face Real Madrid on May 28 in this season’s Champions League final, that will be our third in five years.

The 54-year-old has won five trophies so far as Reds boss and has his side in contention to complete a historic quadruple this term.

We’re one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League with four games to play and will also compete in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 14.

It’s taken Klopp a good few years to get us to where we are today and during the early years, patience was required.

When he joined, he did promise that within four years he’d have delivered a league title, and he did exactly that and more.

We may, rather sadly, finish the season with just the League Cup to show for our efforts, but with the way we’re playing, at least one more trophy should be the minimum expectation.

We’re so glad that Jurgen is a Red, and we’re so glad that we opted for him over Ancelotti seven years ago.

