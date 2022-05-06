Jose Mourinho sends message of support to Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final clash with Liverpool

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he’ll be supporting his ‘friend’ Carlo Ancelotti in this season’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28.

The Italian, who is managing the La Liga giants for the second time after his first spell between 2013 and 2015, overlooked a sensational injury-time comeback from his side on Wednesday night against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side look destined to reach their second successive final, only for substitute Rodrygo to score two goals in two minutes and send the tie to extra-time before a Karim Benzema penalty knocked City out.

Last night, Mourinho’s Roma side defeated Leicester City 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League and set up a final with Dutch side Feyenoord.

After the game, Mourinho admitted he’ll be supporting the Spaniards in the final of Europe’s premier competition in three weeks time.

“If you allow me a message for a coach who is my friend, the great Carletto, let’s both go and win the Finals,” he told Sky Sport Italia (via the Liverpool Echo).

Mourinho did manage the side from the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013 and therefore has close ties with the club, but we’re hoping Ancelotti is picking up a runners-up medal at the Stade de France at the end of the month.

Mo Salah has already claimed that ‘it’s revenge time’ for himself and his teammates after we lost to Real in the final back in 2018, whilst Ancelotti has the extra motivation to beat us due to the fact he views himself as an ‘Evertonian’.

For now, though, we need to continue taking each game as they come.

We’ve got four huge Premier League games and an FA Cup final before we can even think about the clash with Madrid.

