Journalist claims Liverpool are one of two clubs that have ‘done the groundwork’ in their attempt to sign Premier League midfielder

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that if Kalvin Phillips was to leave Leeds United in the summer, it would be for either Liverpool or Manchester United.

The 26-year-old is recognised by many as one of the league’s best central midfield players and is now a regular starter for England under Gareth Southgate.

The Yorkshireman’s current deal set to run out in 2024 and although Jesse Marsch’s side want to extend his stay at Elland Road, Brown was asked about the prospect of Phillips making the switch to North London to join Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

It’s believed that Phillips is viewed as a potential upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Brown instead has suggested that he’d be moving to either Anfield or Old Trafford if he was to leave his boyhood club.

“Kalvin Phillips would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Hojbjerg, I think. I just think Phillips is set for either Liverpool or Manchester United,” he told Give Me Sport (via The Boot Room).

“I think he’s going to go to one of those two clubs; it seems like they’ve done the groundwork there and that if he leaves Leeds, it’s going to be a straight choice between those two.”

READ MORE: ‘But’ – Spanish journalist believes Liverpool are ‘slightly better’ than Real Madrid but lists key factor that could even the playing field

The midfielder has only recently returned from a hamstring injury that has seen him sidelined since November.

He will be crucial for Leeds in the remaining four games as they look to avoid relegation from the top flight – they’re currently two points clear of Everton who occupy the final relegation spot, but the Toffees do have a game in hand.

The Whites travel to Arsenal on Sunday, they then host Chelsea and Brighton at home, before travelling to Brentford on the last day of the season.

With Phillips now a fully fledged England international and with time on his side at just 26, there will certainly be some of the so-called ‘bigger’ clubs sniffing around in the summer.

It’ll be interesting to see if anyone makes a move for the talented midfielder, for now, though, he’ll be focussed on keeping Leeds in the Premier League.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim