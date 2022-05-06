Jurgen Klopp claims Spurs will pose his Liverpool side with the ‘biggest challenge for a long time’ ahead of their Premier League clash at Anfield tomorrow night

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Spurs will pose Liverpool the ‘biggest challenge’ for a ‘long time’ when they visit Anfield tomorrow night.

Antonio Conte’s Champions League chasing side possess the league’s second top goalscorer in Son Heung-min as well as one of the world’s most lethal strikers in Harry Kane.

The German has had three full days to prepare his side after they defeated Villarreal on Tuesday night though, and Klopp has explained that the extra day to prepare compared to last weekend’s clash with Newcastle ‘feels like a week’s holiday’.

“The challenge facing at Newcastle (last weekend) wasn’t an easy task, between two Villarreal (Champions League) games,” said Klopp (via The 42).

“Now we have a day extra to prepare and it feels like a week’s holiday to be honest.

“The main challenge is the quality of the opponent. If you think about the way Tottenham wins, it’s a brilliant football team: Harry Kane, what a player.

“It is, for the boys, the biggest challenge we have faced for a long time”

Although Spurs do have quality and have lethal attacking options, every game for us recently has been and will continue to be massive.

Every game is a cup final, especially when we’re chasing a historic quadruple, and if we avoid defeat against the North London outfit tomorrow, we’ll go top of the table for just under 24 hours at least until Manchester City welcome Newcastle to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Just one point separates Pep Guardiola’s men at the top from us in second and it would be great to once again pile the pressure on the Sky Blues.

Conte has been praising us in his press conference earlier today and the Italian coach knows that his side will be right up against it on Merseyside tomorrow.

There may be a few changes made from the side that was victorious in Spain during the week.

Jordan Henderson could come in from the start and Luis Diaz may too be in from the off after making a huge impact from the bench against Unai Emery’s side.

It remains to be seen what starting XI Klopp will select, but a huge three points is needed to give us an advantage in our hopes for another Premier League title.

