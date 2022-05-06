Jurgen Klopp provides another update on Bobby Firmino after the Brazilian has been ruled out of the last five games

Bobby Firmino hasn’t featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side since picking up an injury against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Tottenham match (via Liverpool’s website), the boss provided the following update: “I don’t know, but he is back in training, so now we have to make a decision about that.

“The foot thing didn’t let him do a lot. We had to let it settle and now we have to make sure that he has a few proper sessions. Obviously we have enough games still, so it’s very important that we have to make sure that we get him in the best possible shape.

READ MORE: Liverpool linked with Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year as 18-year-old’s manager confirms interest

“I didn’t make a decision but it might be possible, that it makes for him more sense just to train through the weekend and be then a big step closer for Tuesday, for example.

“But let’s see. Yesterday he was in training, was great.”

It’s a worry that the Brazilian has still not been declared fit, with every press conference providing a similar time schedule on his return.

Our No.9’s absence hasn’t affected the team too badly though and we have continued to get positive results without him in the squad.

Let’s hope the 30-year-old is back for the Aston Villa game and can return to action with some important goals, in our final five games.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim