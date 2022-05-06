Liverpool linked with Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year as 18-year-old’s manager confirms interest

Liverpool are six games away from making history but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill from churning out a new name.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are monitoring Aberdeen and Scotland Under-21 right back Calvin Ramsay, 18’.

The defender was recently crowned Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year and has had a successful season for The Dandies, this term.

The 18-year-old has nine assists in 33 appearances from right-back in this campaign and would potentially provide good cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With his manager Jim Goodwin having ‘admitted there is interest in youngster’, this move could be pulled off for around a couple of million pounds.

This could also facilitate a move for Neco Williams, allowing another loan spell at Fulham and then providing Jurgen Klopp an opportunity to see all three defenders’ progression next year.

