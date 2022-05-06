‘Robbed’ – Larissa Matip reacts to news that Joel Matip missed out on FIFA Premier League Team of the Season

Five Liverpool players were selected in the FIFA Premier League Team of the Season but Joel Matip was not picked amongst them.

The five members of our squad were Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota – with the whole team being shared online:

Some of the biggest names in world football 🌍⚽️ The #FIFA22 @premierleague Team of the Season is here: https://t.co/hlhFqqGYdb pic.twitter.com/QZRMwAWI37 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 6, 2022

Shortly after the team was announced, Larissa Matip tweeted: ‘Robbed.’

Although it wasn’t written in a direct reply to the squad itself, it does seem rather likely that the wife of our No.32 was referencing the omission of her husband from the side.

The FIFA recognition certainly isn’t the most prestigious one on offer and there’s still plenty of time for our defender to be selected in another team of the season.

It’s great to see the adoration for the 30-year-old from his partner though and let’s hope his talents are correctly realised soon.

You can view the post by Larissa Matip via @LarissaMatip on Twitter:

Robbed. — Larissa Matip (@LarissaMatip) May 6, 2022

