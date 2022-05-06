Sergio Ramos being ‘in the stands’ during Champions League final will give Mo Salah ‘easy motivation’ says Belgian journalist

Real Madrid parading around the Bernabeu in ‘por la 14‘ shirts won’t be the only motivation for Mo Salah, ahead of the Champions League final.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro Leagues podcast, Belgian journalist Kristoff Terreur said: “Those shirts should provide easy motivation [for Liverpool] – if there was not enough already.

“You can see why he [Mo Salah] wants to win this game, it’s only a shame that the guy who did it [Ramos] won’t be playing.

“With it being in Paris, though, you have to think he will be in the stands”.

It was a bold move from Los Blancos and many will have perceived it as arrogance of them believing they have already beaten Liverpool in the final.

For our Egyptian King, he as the agony of being knocked out by the Spanish side twice, being injured by Sergio Ramos in the final and then add on these shirts – if a camera pans to the PSG defender whilst he’s playing too, one can only imagine the fire inside of him.

Let’s hope he turns that into goals and we can clinch a seventh European Cup, stopping them from their 14th.

