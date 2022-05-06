The 50 best Liverpool players ever ranked with three members of the current squad making the top 20

Liverpool are lucky to have had countless amazing players in our 130-year history and the task of picking the best ever, is certainly not an easy one.

You can access the full top 50 via FourFourTwo but here’s how they chose their top 20 players and you can view them now:

20. Ron Yeats

19. Phil Thompson

18. Jamie Carragher

17. Robbie Fowler

16. Sadio Mane

15. Emlyn Hughes

14. Ian St. John

13. Alan Hansen

12. Ian Callaghan

11. Billy Liddell

10. Kevin Keegan

9. Graeme Souness

8. Roger Hunt

7. Virgil van Dijk

6. Ian Rush

5. John Barnes

4. Luis Suarez

3. Mo Salah

2. Steven Gerrard

1. Kenny Dalgish

Some of the biggest shocks may be record goal scorer Ian Rush finishing outside the top five, Mo Salah being picked in the top three, Luis Suarez making the fourth spot and no room for Gordon Hodgson or Elisha Scott.

It’s easy to get lost in the present and this current crop are certainly making a claim to be the best side we’ve ever had, that’s what makes the choice so hard.

Few will argue with our top two though and Steven Gerrard would be happy to see that he has only been bettered by the King – Sir Kenny Dalglish.

