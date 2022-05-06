Tottenham to be missing four players as they face Liverpool in the penultimate Anfield game of the Premier League season

Liverpool will be hosting Tottenham Hotspur and know that a win is all that can be recorded, as we look to go top of the Premier League.

Speaking with Spurs TV, Antonio Conte confirmed his side would be missing players for the game at Anfield: “Sergio [Reguilon] is not available for this game, and I don’t know if he will be able to come back again, as there are only two weeks until the end of the season. We’ll see.

“Fingers crossed, there are only four games to go, and it will be important for us not to have big injuries as we try to finish this season in the best possible way.”

‘Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are all out for the season’.

It’s positive news and the injuries are all hitting the Londoners in their defence, so we will be hoping to exploit a frailty within their squad.

Given that it’s the first game since Jurgen Klopp’s new contract, qualifying for the Champions League final and with the opportunity to go into top spot in the league – it’s going to be some atmosphere.

It’s all about getting the three points and let’s hope we get them in style.

