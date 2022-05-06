(Video) Classic clip of Virgil van Dijk playing against Liverpool for Southampton shows how amazing he was for the Saints

It’s a prospect every team in the league has to face, except for Liverpool – how do you get past Virgil van Dijk?

That wasn’t always the case though and one supporter has put together a highlight reel of the Dutchman’s performance against the Reds, before his arrival in 2018.

Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge all certainly all had issues up against the captain of Holland, when he was plying his trade for Southampton.

READ MORE: Bolo Zenden on the ‘hurt that stays’ when losing a Champions League Final but also provides a special ‘opportunity’ for life

It’s not hard to see why Jurgen Klopp was so impressed with our centre-half and why his signature was so hotly contested between ourselves and Manchester City.

The £75 million fee we paid was scoffed at back when we signed him but now we’re the ones laughing, as we have the best defender in the world.

Watching this clip back shows why we should appreciate him even more, as our forwards had more than a few issues up against the 30-year-old.

You can watch the video of van Dijk via Reddit user u/vosha0:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim