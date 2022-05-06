‘We want it more than they do’ – Mo Salah assesses Liverpool’s Champions League chances and reveals the ‘worst moment’ of his career so far

Mo Salah was in London last night to collect his FWA Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian picked up the prestigious accolade for the second time and after being presented with the award by Reds legend Ian Rush, he discussed Liverpool’s impeding Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered defeat to the La Liga outfit during the Kyiv final back in 2018, a game in which Salah suffered a nasty shoulder injury after a collision with Sergio Ramos and was brought off during the first half, but the former AS Roma man has labelled Liverpool as ‘the best team in Europe, maybe the world’ and is confident heading into the fixture on May 28.

“They (Madrid) have more experience than us in terms of history and they know how to play,” said the 29-year-old (via the Daily Mail).

“But we have very good players and a very good coach. In my view, we are the best team in Europe, maybe the world, and all we are thinking about is to win.

“When you think about this situation, it is something great – something really amazing to be playing this game. It (avenging Kyiv) is something on our minds. We want to win. We want it more than they do. But let’s see what happens.

“Last time we lost and I had my injury. I believe we can do it now. It was a hard time for me after the injury and a sad situation. It was the worst moment of my career. When we lost I thought we would get the chance to put it right and we did that the next season (winning the Champions League in 2019).’

Salah is currently the Premier League’s top goalscorer and assister and his side remain in contention to complete an historic quadruple.

Following the League Cup success back in February, the Anfield outfit remain one point behind Manchester City in the league with four games remaining and will also compete in the FA Cup and Champions League final later this month.

The No. 11 has praise for Pep Guardiola’s side but sent a rallying message insisting he and his teammates ‘won’t stop trying’ in their attempt to make yet more history.

‘It means a lot to win this award,’ said Salah. ‘Manchester City are a really tough team, one of the best in the world. City are always trying to win the league. I just know that we won’t stop trying so let us see what happens.’

