BBC pundit applauds one Liverpool star who was Reds ‘best attacking threat’ against Tottenham

Jonathan Woodgate singled out Luis Diaz as Liverpool’s ‘best attacking threat’ after the Colombian’s vital intervention during the Reds’ 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

The former FC Porto star registered an equaliser in the second-half to hand the home fans some hope of another magnificent comeback.

“Diaz deserves that because he’s been Liverpool’s best attacking threat. This stadium has just erupted!” the Englishman told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “These fans are responding like top fans do. This team is a juggernaut and it’ll keep on going.”

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s men’s best efforts, a share of the spoils would have to suffice in their ongoing search for a slice of history.

Whilst there will be temptation enough for many to slip into old habits of doubt, we shouldn’t be quick to forget just how formidable this Liverpool side has been this term.

Our hopes of a historic quadruple have most certainly taken a dent – to give a realistic outlook on the situation a fair hearing – but are by no means done and dusted.

We eagerly await the response from this Reds team hungry for silverware – expect it to be ruthless, vicious and swift in the making.

