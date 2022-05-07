BBC pundit says ‘Liverpool struggled’ to handle one Conte trick in frustrating draw v Tottenham

Jonathan Woodgate pointed to Antonio Conte’s compact formation as the decisive factor behind Tottenham stealing a point from Anfield to have yet another say in the potential fate of the title race.

An opener from Heung-Min Son provided a rather sizeable dent in Liverpool’s hopes of a quadruple before Luis Diaz gave fans some faith ahead of the final whistle.

“It was a masterclass by Antonio Conte, how he set his team up. Really difficult to beat, rigid 5-4-1 formation, compact, no space between the lines,” the former England international told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“They broke with pace and Liverpool struggled to control that.

“Luis Diaz got a goal that could be important but it is over to Manchester City. They’ve got it all to do now, to beat a Newcastle side playing really well under Eddie Howe.”

The result did see the Reds climb up to the top of the table on goal difference, though Manchester City are sure to be buoyed by Spurs’ latest efforts ahead of their game in hand against Newcastle.

It’s a tall order expecting one of the Magpies, Wolves, West Ham or Aston Villa to take three points off the incumbent champions, though there still could yet be one dramatic twist left in the title race.

To be still in with a shout of Premier League glory, whilst also competing on every other remaining front available, speaks a great deal of our character and mettle in a campaign that could yet live long in the memory.

Disappointment today, but we shouldn’t be quick to discount the possibility of glory on another.

