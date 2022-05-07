‘I can’t’ – Klopp doesn’t hold back in scathing review of ‘world class’ Tottenham; compares Conte’s men to La Liga outfit

Jurgen Klopp compared Antonio Conte’s Tottenham outfit to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in an honest assessment of Liverpool’s opponents, as relayed in a series of tweets from David Lynch.

Spurs secured a potentially valuable point in their bid to secure a top four place, albeit potentially at the cost of the hosts’ quadruple hopes.

Jurgen Klopp fairly critical of Tottenham's approach to the game, comparing them to Atletico Madrid and adding: "I don't like this kind of football." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 7, 2022

"That is my problem, I cannot coach it. Yes, world-class players block all the balls. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, they won whatever in the past. It's just that I can't. I respect what they do but it's not me." (2/2) — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 7, 2022

The result does see the Merseysiders leapfrog Manchester City in the league standings, with the Cityzens now possessing a game in hand to reverse the swapping of positions tomorrow against Newcastle United.

The incumbent champions’ ruthless approach to domestic affairs will no doubt inspire confidence amongst many a fanbase of them quickly restoring their lead at the English top-flight summit.

That being said, Eddie Howe’s men may yet have one vital part to play in one of the most closely fought title runs in the history of the competition judging by the hoops they made us jump through at St. James’ Park to secure all three points.

The home advantage does, of course, lie with the Manchester-based outfit, though we shouldn’t be quick to discount what the Magpies could deliver on the day to continue their remarkable change of fortunes in English football.

