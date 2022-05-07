‘I would love’ – Klopp delivers realistic reaction to disappointing draw v Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp delivered a balanced reaction to his Liverpool side dropping precious points at Anfield to a well-drilled Tottenham outfit, as relayed in a tweet by David Lynch.

Antonio Conte’s men executed the Italian’s gameplan to the letter, controlling the space between the lines expertly to frustrate the title-hunters.

Klopp: "I would love to sit here and say City will drop points but I can't see it. I wish I would think differently about it but I can't see it. But we will see what happens." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 7, 2022

The Merseyside-based club did leapfrog Manchester City in the league table, taking advantage of a superior goal difference.

We cannot ignore the fact that our league rivals have been more than hesitant where dropping points is concerned, yet the possibility remains for such an eventuality to occur when the Cityzens least expect it.

We’d be far from surprised to see the incumbent champions add another title to their collection come the end of the campaign, though we can’t discount the fact that both West Ham and Wolves will be keen to exploit Manchester United’s mishaps in a bid to secure European football.

Better yet, a fairytale finish to the season delivered in a bow-wrapped present handmade by Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa outfit could prove to be an unavoidable banana skin for the champions-elect.

