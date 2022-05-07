‘Incredible’ – Fabrizio Romano blown away by difference Liverpool star with only four PL goals has made this season

Fabrizio Romano has been left somewhat impressed by the manner in which Luis Diaz has changed Liverpool’s season, sharing his thoughts in a tweet.

The Colombian international was instrumental once again in securing the Merseysiders a potentially vital point in the title race with his fourth Premier League goal as the home outfit succumbed to a draw at Anfield against Tottenham.

Incredible how Liverpool’s decision to enter the race for Luís Díaz at the end of January can change an entire season… 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC He was top of LFC summer list but Klopp told Liverpool board to invest in Díaz immediately. “We can’t miss on him, he’s top player”. What an impact. https://t.co/yknRj1UZiI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2022

The Reds moved quickest to land the highly-rated Primeira Liga attacker, gazumping Spurs to the forward’s signature after learning of the London side’s intention to move for the player in the winter window.

It’s fair to say that Diaz has been exactly the kind of signing we needed in the middle of the season, with the former Portuguese top-flight star adding a vital injection of adrenaline into our ongoing hunt for a historic quadruple haul of trophies.

Having proved decisive domestically and abroad, we imagine it won’t be the last time we see our electric winger play a vital role from the left-flank before the season is out.

With both an FA Cup and Champions League final to look forward to, he certainly won’t be short of opportunities to assert himself when it matters either.

