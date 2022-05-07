Jamie Carragher reacts as Liverpool drop points to Tottenham to add latest twist to title race

Jamie Carragher has called for some optimism after Tottenham took home a point from Anfield to dent Liverpool’s quadruple hopes.

Assessing the situation in a tweet, the former Reds defender pointed out that it was more than possible still that Manchester City could drop points in the title race to allow their rivals back in.

Good game & a draw was a fair result, that point could still turn out to be important!

I always felt both teams would drop points so prove me right please Man City! #LIVTOT — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 7, 2022

A defeat to Newcastle United tomorrow would do just that, though the odds are perhaps somewhat stacked against Eddie Howe’s men despite their upturn in form.

Under Jurgen Klopp, however, doubting has simply not been a part of the Liverpool fabric for many years – and long may that continue.

Regardless of the Cityzens’ domestic dominance, there may yet be many a twist and turn ahead – as has been evidenced by the incumbent champions’ prior reactions after dropping points in Europe – and there’s no question that our German head coach will already be hard at work lifting his players’ spirits.

Our rivals have a game in hand to exploit but as things stand, we sit at the top of the table having gained a point more thanks to the latest contribution from Luis Diaz.

Only time will tell just how important that solitary point was.

