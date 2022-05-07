Julian Ward tasked with nailing down contract negotiations for Liverpool star linked with Anfield exit – could lead to 25-year-old’s departure

Julian Ward has reportedly been tasked with getting a new contract sorted for Liverpool defender, Joe Gomez, as has been reported by the Echo.

The highly-rated Englishman has been tipped by some commentators for the exit door this summer in light of increasing competition for places in the backline.

The addition of Ibrahima Konate last year has helped the Reds shore up an area of the pitch that was a serious concern last term following a relentless onslaught of injuries in the defensive department.

Though game time has been somewhat short for the England international as the former RB Leipzig centre-back has adjusted swimmingly well to life in Merseyside, and Joel Matip’s lack of fitness concerns have added further competition, Gomez is thought to be the future of the back four.

Both Virgil van Dijk and our Cameroonian international have been clear fixtures in the heart of the defence, though it should be noted that there is a six-year age difference between the pair and the former Charlton Athletic prospect (not to mention an eight-year gap between the duo and our No.5.

Whilst we’d expect the two to remain a strong part of the side for the years to come, the reality of the situation is that the 24-year-old and Konate will at one point be fully phased into the backline.

The question remains as to whether Gomez’s patience will last long enough to see such an eventuality come to fruition.

