Liverpool legend Rush says Reds have an ‘absolutely incredible player to watch’ in the squad

Ian Rush threw his weight behind Mo Salah as the world’s leading talent this year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

The Egyptian enjoyed a stellar first-half of the campaign before his form tailed off somewhat following a disappointing finish to the AFCON tournament.

“He’s absolutely incredible to watch,” the 60-year-old told William Hill (via the Echo).

“The last two or three years, he’s just got better and better. It’s no surprise to see him win the FWA award, he deserves it.

“He has this thing where he wants to improve all the time, he keeps himself incredibly fit and the way he conducts himself off the pitch is amazing as well.

“In the last 10-15 years people have been talking about [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi and rightly so.

“But he [Salah] wants to be the best in the world and in my opinion this year Mo is the best player in the world. He’s always improving, he’s 29 now so he wants to improve. He keeps himself fit which is something in his favour.”

On 44 goal contributions in 45 games (across all competitions) this term, however, it’s hard to argue with the idea that the 29-year-old has been up there (if not leading the pack) with the best.

READ MORE: Worrying omen for Man City after UCL defeat boosts Liverpool’s title & quadruple hopes

On the balance of the whole year, there’s more than a strong case behind our Egyptian King to secure the Ballon d’Or and be acknowledged as categorically the best player in world football.

Having been grossly undervalued in the prior award ceremony, finishing seventh behind Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, it would be a huge shame to see our No.11’s talents once again overlooked.

If Salah can continue to chip in with the goals and assists, of course, and play a leading role in Liverpool’s ‘revenge’ mission in the Champions League final, he could very well leave voters with little to no choice as to who to crown for the next award.

#Ep49 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Tottenham our hardest remaining league game? Who’s been Liverpool’s best player of the second-half of the season?… & more!