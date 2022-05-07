Liverpool team news confirmed: Klopp makes major defensive call as two changes made v Tottenham

Six games in total to go and the stakes only get higher for Liverpool as the remaining weeks of the football calendar roll by.

Up next, Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing men face a Tottenham Hotspur outfit somewhat renewed since the appointment of Antonio Conte with the Londoners two points short of fourth-placed Arsenal as they look to mount a return to Champions League football.

The Merseysiders can ill afford handing out any favours between now and the end of the campaign, of course, with a perfect end to the campaign an absolute minimum if the hosts are to capitalise on any potential slip-up from league rivals Manchester City.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Ibrahima Konate retains his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of the back four.

Jordan Henderson skippers the side at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho joining the Englishman in the midfield of the park.

Up top, Klopp’s chosen front-three combination against Spurs includes Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

