Luis Diaz ‘really close’ with 21-year-old & 19-year-old Liverpool teammates despite having ‘no idea how they talk’, admits Klopp

Luis Diaz has quickly become a popular member of the Liverpool squad following his move from his FC Porto, with the Colombian striking up friendships with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Speaking on his latest signing, Jurgen Klopp joked that the 25-year-old has ‘no idea how they talk’, in light of the player’s ongoing efforts to learn English, as was relayed on Twitter by Ian Doyle.

Klopp: Thank God we made that decision as he helped everywhere. He communicates to everybody without really speaking the language. He's really close with Curtis and Harvey and have no idea how they talk! — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 6, 2022

The No.23’s attempt at delivering a post-match message to the fans after the Villarreal victory inspired hilarity from his teammates, with the forward being asked to participate on the club’s socials following his critical role in the 3-2 win in Spain.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend Rush says Reds have an ‘absolutely incredible player to watch’ in the squad

Still, it’s touching to see that members of the squad have fully embraced the attacker during his relatively short time in Merseyside.

As Klopp has rightly noted, ultimately, the language barrier has proven to be anything but a roadblock to his success on the pitch, with Diaz delivering consistently superb outings when called upon.

With specific tactical instructions pending and much in the way of potential to realise – the future looks frightening.

#Ep49 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Tottenham our hardest remaining league game? Who’s been Liverpool’s best player of the second-half of the season?… & more!